Court Admits Emefiele To Bail

An Abuja High Court at Maitama, yesterday, granted bail to the detained former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele. The trial udge, Justice Olu- kayode Adeniyi, ordered that he should be released to his lawyers. The judge stressed: “There must be an end to detention without trial.” The ruling of the Court was premised on a fundamental right enforcement suit by Emefiele, who has been in detention for about five months, filed through his team of lawyers led by Matthew Burkaa (SAN).

The court in its ruling held that it was the refusal of the Economic and Financial and Crimes Commission to comply with the order it made on November 2, that led to the ruling. The court also held that it could not allow Emefiele to remain in custody owing to the claim of the Federal Gov- ernment that he would on November 15, be arraigned on a fresh charge.

“A very crucial fact that this court cannot overlook is the applicant’s claim that he has been incarcerated for a period of upward of 151 days without trial,” Justice Adeniyi noted. He held that section 298(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, empowered the court to make necessary orders, even when there is a remand order against an applicant. Consequently, the court directed that Emefiele should be released to a team of three Senior Advocates of Nigeria that represented him in the matter.

The Court held that the lawyers should produce him in court on November 15 for his planned arraignment or at any other date that he is required to appear in court. It also directed Emefiele to surrender all his international documents to the most senior Registrar of the court, pending his arraignment. It later adjourned further proceedings in the matter till November 17.