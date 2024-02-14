Court Adjourns Union Bank’s N7bn Debt Recovery Suit Against Swift Networks

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned further hearing of a N7 billion debt recovery suit filed by Union Bank Plc against Swift Network Limited to March 21, 2024.

Justice Osiagor adjourned the suit to the new date on Wednesday following the inability of parties to reach a consensus on the terms of the settlement.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday, Kunle Ogunba (SAN) led Temilolu Adamolekun and other lawyers for Union Bank Plc, Ajibola Aribisala (SAN) led a team on behalf of the defendant, while Kene Akuma appeared for Suntrust bank Nig Ltd.

Aribisala informed the court of an application dated 7th February 2024 seeking to join UTL Trust as a plaintiff in this suit.

Responding, Ogunba argued that his attention was just being drawn to the application, saying he would want to look at the same and respond (if need be). He added that the said application is secondary as parties were yet to reach a compromise on the terms of the settlement.

Ogunba also expressed his displeasure at the conduct of the defendant’s lawyer whom he accused of writing the plaintiff directly without copying its solicitors on record.

Following the inability of parties to reach a consensus, Justice Osiagor adjourned the matter to 21st March 2024 for the report of settlement.

It would be recalled that the judge had on July 19, 2023, while granting an ex-parte application filed by Union Bank’s lawyer, Temilolu Adamolekun, restrained Swift Networks Limited and its agents from dealing or accessing funds up to N7 billion in 25 banks pending the determination of the alleged debt recovery suit.

Justice Osiagor made the orders after Adamolekun moved the motion exparte to protect the ‘res’ in the suit.

Adamolekun had told the court that the orders sought were pursuant to Section 13 Of The Federal High Court Act, Order 26 Rule 1, 2 (1), 3, Order 26 Rules 8 (1), 9 And 10, Order 28 Rules 1 (2) AND 2(1), Order 40 Rules 1(3) & (4) Of The Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

He had listed Swift Networks as the defendant, while the banks were listed as the 2nd to 25th respondents.

Specifically, Justice Osiagor, after reading the affidavit in support, the exhibits attached, and the written address, ordered as follows:

“That an interim order of mareva injunction is granted restraining the defendant (Swift Networks), its agents, privies and/or assigns or otherwise howsoever from dealing with any of the monies standing to its credit in all of its accounts, records or howsoever held with the 2nd to 25th respondents and also its monies standing to its credit in custody of the plaintiff up to the tune of N7,037,410,548.23 (billion) or its equivalent in any foreign currency.

“That an Interim order of mareva injunction is granted restraining the 2nd to 25th respondents and their agents or anyone whatsoever from releasing to the defendant or any of its affiliate, any monies, funds or any other instrument belonging to the defendant, to the tune of N7,037,410,548.23 or its equivalent in any foreign currency that may be or found in the custody or possession of the 2nd to 25th respondents”.

The court also granted an interim injunction restraining Swift Networks by itself or through anyone from tampering with or dealing in any manner with any of its assets/property in whatsoever form within the jurisdiction of the court, “particularly but not limited to all the assets/properties within the premises of the Defendants at 31 Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The court further directed the 2nd to 25th respondents to “disclose on oath whatever sum of money that may be in their custody belonging to the Defendant for further direction of this Honourable Court”.

However, while the orders lasted, Swift Network Limited through its lawyer, Anthony Ajibola Aribisala (SAN), approached the court for the lifting of the orders on the ground that his client, swift network limited was in settlement talk with the applicant, Union Bank Plc.