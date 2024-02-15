Court Adjourns Union Bank’s N7bn Debt Recovery Suit Against Swift Networks

Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court in Lagos State has adjourned further hearing on a N7 billion debt recovery suit filed by Union Bank Plc against Swift Network Limited to March 21, 2024. Justice Osiagor adjourned the suit to the new date yesterday following the inability of parties to reach a consensus on the terms of settlement.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, Kunle Ogunba (SAN), led Temilolu Adamolekun and other lawyers for Union Bank Plc, Ajibola Aribisala (SAN), led a team on behalf of the defendant, while Kene Akuma appeared for Suntrust Bank Nig Ltd. Aribisala informed the court of an application dated 7th February, 2024, seeking to join UTL Trust as plaintiff in this suit. Responding, Ogunba argued that his attention was just being drawn to the application, saying he would want to look at same and respond (if need be). He added that the said application is secondary as parties were yet to reach a compromise on the terms of settlement.

Ogunba also expressed his displeasure at the conduct of the defendant’s lawyer whom he accused of writing the plaintiff directly without copying its solicitors on record. Following the inability of parties to reach a consensus, Justice Osiagor adjourned the matter to 21st March, 2024 for report of settlement. It would be recall that the judge had on July 19, 2023, while granting an ex-parte application filed by Union Bank’s lawyer, Temilolu Adamolekun, restrained Swift Networks Limited and its agents from dealing or accessing funds up to N7 billion in 25 banks pending the determination of the alleged debt recovery suit.

Justice Osiagor made the orders after Adamolekun moved the motion exparte to protect the ‘res’ in the suit. Adamolekun had told the court that the orders sought for was pursuant to Section 13 Of The Federal High Court Act, Order 26 Rule 1, 2 (1), 3, Order 26 Rules 8 (1), 9 And 10, Order 28 Rules 1 (2) AND 2(1), Order 40 Rules 1(3) & (4) Of The Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.