Court Adjourns Till Today For Kanu To Open Defense After Sacking Lawyers

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned till today for the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to open his defence in the alleged terrorism charge filed against him by the Federal Government. Following Kanu’s sudden sacking of his legal team yesterday, the planned commencement of defense was stalled.

Kanu was scheduled to open his defense in his ongoing terrorism trial yesterday. When the case was called, Kanu Agabi (SAN), who had led Kanu’s legal team until yesterday, announced his decision, with other Senior Advocates in the team, to withdraw from the case.

Agabi explained that the reason for their withdrawal “is because the defendant has taken this case back from us and we respect that.” He gave the name of the other SANs, who are withdrawing to include: Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), Joseph Akubo (SAN), Paul Erokoro (SAN), Emeka Etiaba (SAN) and one other.

Following Agabi’s announcement, Justice James Omotosho turned to Kanu, who was in the dock, for his response. Kanu confirmed sacking all his lawyers and told the court that he was willing and ready to conduct his case by himself. Justice Omotosho then, ordered other members of the defendant’s legal team who were in court, except the SANs to vacate the courtroom immediately. The judge then, turned to the defendant and asked him to open his case.

Kanu commenced arguing about the jurisdiction of the court to further conduct his trial. He was subsequently overruled by the judge, who insisted that he must proceed with his defence.

At that point, Ikpeazu intervened and drew the attention of the court to the fact that (Kanu’s lawyers’) withdrawal took effect in the morning of yesterday. He prayed the court to grant Kanu short time to gather his thoughts and compose himself for the task ahead.

The prosecuting lawyer did not object, following which Justice Omotosho adjourned till today for Kanu to open his defence. In a fresh motion filed on October 21, Kanu assured the court that he was prepared to begin his defence “pursuant to the order of this honourable court made on the 16th day of October 2015, directing the defendant to commence his defence today, 24th of October 2025.”

Kanu informed the court of his plan to call a total of 23 witnesses divided into two categories. The first category, he said, would be those he called “ordinary but material witnesses”. He further informed the court that his second category of witnesses would be “vital and compellable” and shall be “summoned under Section 232 of the Evidence Act, 2011.”