Court Adjourns Tax Evasion Case Against Binance To April 19

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed April 19 for the arraignment of Binance, a cryptocurrency firm, and two of its executives.

It would be recalled that on February 28, Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s head of Financial Crime Compliance; and Nadeem Anjarwalla, the Regional Manager for Africa were detained by the Nigerian authorities.

Days after their arrest, Anjarwalla escaped from the custody of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

However, both executives, alongside Binance, are expected to be charged for tax evasion and money laundering by the Federal Government.

On March 25, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) filed a criminal charge against Binance for “tax evasion”.

According to the service, the move aims to uphold fiscal responsibility and safeguard the economic integrity of the country.

The lawsuit, designated as suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, is said to “implicate Binance with a four-count tax evasion accusation”.

When the case was called, Moses Ideho, prosecution counsel, said they were unable to effect service on Gambaryan because they could not access him.

Ideho said, “My lord, the prosecution has not been able to serve a copy of the charge on the second defendant (Gambaryan). As a result, we mobilised the court bailiff to serve the second defendant but he was denied access, too.”

Thereafter, Ideho prayed the court to allow him to effect service on the defendant in court.

After serving the court processes on the defendant, the prosecution prayed the court to either issue a stand down or adjourn the case to a later date to enable the defendant to confer with his lawyers.

Since there was no opposition from the defence counsel, Emeka Nwite, presiding judge, adjourned the matter to April 19 for the arraignment of the defendants.

There was no legal representation for Binance and Anjarwalla.