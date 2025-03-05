Court Adjourns Portable’s Case To March 26

Share

An Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court has adjourned the case against popular musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, to March 26 to enable the prosecution to merge his charges with those of his workers.

New Telegraph reports that the case against the artist resumed on Wednesday, March 5, after his earlier arraignment on Feb 20th.

The prosecution told the court that it would be a waste of the court’s time to hear the case of Portable and that of his workers separately.

The Senior State Counsel, Mr Timileyin Oredein, told the court that Portable’s case had a sister case, which needed to be merged before the trial began.

Oredein reminded the court that the musician and nine of his workers were earlier arraigned on Feb. 6 on similar charges.

READ ALSO:

Oredein prayed the court to give a short date for the charges to be merged and substituted.

New Telegraph recalls that Portable and his workers were arraigned on a five-count charge of conspiracy, assault, unlawful obstruction while armed with cutlasses and a gun, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

They were also arraigned for allegedly assaulting three officials of the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

