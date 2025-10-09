Court Adjourns Over NMA’s Inability To Present Kanu’s Health Report

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday shifted further trial of the Biafran nation agitator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on alleged terrorism charges to October 16. The trial was shifted following the inability of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to conclude its assessment of Kanu’s health status and present its report before the court.

Justice Omotosho had at the last adjourned date, ordered the NMA President to constitute a board of medical experts to carry out investigations on the alleged deteriorating health of the defendant.

The essence of the medical examination was among others, to know whether the medical facility at the Department of the State Services (DSS) headquarters could cater to Kanu or for him to be moved to the National Hospital as requested by the defendant.

The report was also to determine whether Kanu was fit to stand for continuation of his trial. However, at yesterday’s proceedings, the DSS Lawyer, Suraj S’aad (SAN), informed Justice Omotosho that the Medical Board had contacted them that the report was not ready for presentation as directed by the court.

The senior lawyer, therefore, applied for a week’s adjournment to enable the NMA Medical board conclude its investigation. Following no objection to the adjournment request by Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), who stood for Kanu, Justice Omotosho fixed October 16 for the board to submit its report and determine the next line of proceedings.