Court Adjourns Otudeko’s Case To Allow Continuation Of Settlement Talks

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned further hearing in a suit against the Chairman of the Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko and others to June 11 to allow for continuation of settlement talks.

The judge adjourned the case for report of settlement, following a disclosure by Otudeko’s lawyer, Bode Olanipekun (SAN), that talks are ongoing among parties for an out-of-court settlement. The silk maintained that settlement had not broken.

On her part, the prosecutor, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, confirmed the position to the court, but added that the case be adjourned for either report of settlement or arraignment.

At the last hearing of the matter on March 17, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), had informed the court that a meeting involving all parties have been convened at the instance of the Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

He added that the meeting was aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement of the case.

The EFCC had preferred a 13-count charge against Otudeko and a former Managing Director of First Bank Plc, Olabisi Onasanya.

Also charged is a former Board member of Honeywell, Soji Akintayo and a firm, Anchorage Leisure Ltd.

The case was earlier scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 20, but the defendants were absent on the grounds that the EFCC had not served them with any charge.

