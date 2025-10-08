Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial To Oct 16

…As NMA Panel Continues Medical Review of his health.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has shifted further trial of the Biafran nation agitator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on alleged terrorism charges to October 16th.

The trial was on Wednesday, shifted to October 16, following the inability of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to conclude its assessment of Kanu’s health status and present its report before the court.

Justice Omotosho had, at the last adjourned date, ordered the NMA President to constitute a board of medical experts to carry out investigations on the alleged deteriorating health of the defendant.

The essence of the medical examination was among others, to know whether the medical facility at the Department of the State Service DSS headquarters can cater for Kanu or be moved to the National Hospital as requested by the defendant.

The report is also to determine whether Kanu is fit to stand for the continuation of his trial.

However, at Wednesday’s proceedings, the DSS Lawyer, Suraj S’aad SAN, informed Justice Omotosho that the Medical board had contacted them that the report was not ready for presentation as directed by the court.

The senior lawyer therefore applied for a week’s adjournment to enable the NMA Medical board to conclude its investigation.

Following no objection to the adjournment request by Onyechi Ikpeazu SAN, who stood for Kanu, Justice Omotosho fixed October 16th for the board to submit its report and determine the next line of proceedings