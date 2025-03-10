Court Bars Senate Committee From Probing Natasha, Adjourns Suit

Share

On Monday, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja barred the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges from probing the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Court, which was presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, also adjourned the suit filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan, until March 25, 2025.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Senate suspended Natasha for six months amid sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The Senate committee also announced the withdrawal of all her security details with no salary for the suspended months.

Following the development, Akpoti-Uduaghan approached the Federal High Court, seeking an order restraining the Senate Committee from investigating her.

READ ALSO

The adjournment followed a submission by the respondents, who informed the court that they had not been served with the necessary documents.

Delivering a ruling on the application on March 5, 2025, the trial judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, barred the committee from proceeding with the probe.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

