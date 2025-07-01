Court Adjourns Lawmaker’s Immunity Claim In N1b Defamation Suit

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has adjourned to July 10 the hearing of a preliminary objection filed by Folawumi Fayemi-Obayelu, the lawmaker representing Ilaje Constituency II in the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The objection is in response to a ₦1 billion defamation suit filed against her by Olugbenga Edema, a former lawmaker and governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Edema instituted the suit over statements allegedly made by Fayemi-Obayelu on her Facebook page, “Fayemi Olawumi Annah,” during the last governorship primary election.

He claimed the comments were defamatory and widely circulated, garnering thousands of views and reactions that allegedly damaged his reputation.

Through his counsel, Mr. Jamiu Aliu, Edema is seeking ₦1 billion in general damages. He also urged the court to declare the statements defamatory, compel the lawmaker to delete and cease further publication of the video in question, and order her to issue a public apology and retraction.

In her response, Fayemi-Obayelu, through her lawyer, Prince Idowu Mafimisebi, filed a preliminary objection urging the court to dismiss the suit.

She argued that the comments were made in her capacity as a legislator and are therefore covered by legislative immunity under the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Law, Cap 80, Volume II, Laws of Ondo State.

The lawmaker maintained that her actions are protected under Sections 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, and 10 of the law, which shields members of the legislature from civil or criminal liability for words spoken or actions taken in the course of their legislative duties.

She further contended that the suit was frivolous and amounted to an attempt to suppress her constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech and legislative privilege.

Presiding Judge, Justice Sunday Olorundahunsi, adjourned the matter to July 10 for hearing of the preliminary objection.