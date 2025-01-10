Court Adjourns Hearing On Auxiliary’s Trial Till Jan 22

Share

…as defence requests summary of statements

An Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, yesterday, adjourned further hearing in the trial of Mukaila Lamidi (aka Auxiliary) to Jan. 22.

The adjournment followed the defence counsel’s objection to the call for Insp Innocent Agede, from the Command Monitoring Unit, Eleyele, Ibadan, as a prosecuting witness. Mr Olalekan Ojo said the prosecuting counsel, Mr S. O. Adeoye, did not serve him with the witness’s summary of statements to be presented in court.

He said he ought to have been served with the summary of statements as required by Section 380 (iii) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Oyo State 2016.

According to him, he needs to have copies of photographs, Compact Discs and other materials the prosecution intends to use in support of its case.

Consequently, Justice Bayo Taiwo, adjourned further hearing till Jan. 22 upon which the defence team would have been duly served with the summary of statements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lamidi, a former chairman of the Park Management System in Oyo State, is facing an 18-count charge.

The charges border on armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and possession of firearms – one AK-47 assault rifle and two SMG rifles with magazines, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Share

Please follow and like us: