Court Adjourns Hearing In Ganduje, Wife’s Alleged Fraud Case

A Kano State High Court yesterday adjourned the trial of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and seven others till Feb.3, 2026, for the hearing of all pending motions.

The Kano State Government had instituted an 11-count charge bordering on bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds running into billions of naira against Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat Umar.

Others charged with Ganduje are; Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

When the matter came up for hearing of all pending motions yesterday, Counsel to the State Government, Mr Jedidiah Akpata, told the court that he was not ready to proceed. “My lord, we are not ready to proceed.

We seek the leave of the court to move our application for extension of time,” he said. He also filed another motion dated Nov.24 and filed on Nov.25, for extension of time to respond to the sixth respondent’s preliminary objection.