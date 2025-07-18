Court Adjourns Hearing In Ex-Gov Nyako’s Suit To July 25

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday adjourned the hearing regarding the plea bargain between former Adamawa Governor Murtala Nyako and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until July 25.

New Telegraph reports that during the resumed hearing, EFCC lawyer Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) informed the court that, following the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), was unable to meet with the other parties to resolve outstanding issues concerning the settlement.

Jacobs further explained that the AGF had instructed him to request a short adjournment for this reason.

Mr. Mathew Onoja, representing Nyako, did not object to the adjournment request, and neither did the other defense counsel.

Justice Peter Lifu noted that since none of the defense counsel objected to the request for adjournment, he was inclined to grant it.

He also mentioned that the court had taken judicial notice of the seven-day mourning period declared by the federal government, leading to the case being adjourned until July 25.