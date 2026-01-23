A Rivers State High Court sitting in Oyigbo has adjourned indefinitely the suit filed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, challenging their impeachment processes by the Rivers State House of Assembly.

When the court, presided by Justice Florence Fiberesina, resumed sitting on Friday, adjourned indefinitely following two separate appeals, which S.I. Amen (SAN) informed the court about.

Amen, who is the lead counsel to Speaker Martins Amaewhule and 27 other Assembly members, told the court that an oral application had been made and applied to the court to stop further hearing pending the determination of the appeal.

In response, the presiding Judge said the request will enable the appeal court determine the suit before it, shortly after the lead claimant’s counsel, Paul Orikoro SAN, and Lawrence Oko-Aja, who is the counsel to 28 to 30 defendants in the court, backed the application.

The Court had issued an interim order of injunction against the Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Amaewhule and 32 others,s including the clerk of the house and Chief Judge of Rivers State.

The order restrained the Speaker and twenty-seven other members of the House of Assembly from forwarding articles of impeachment or other documents or communications to the Chief Judge, Simeon Chibuzor Amadi, with the sole aim of setting up a panel to investigate alleged gross misconduct.

The order also restrained Amadi from receiving, considering and or however acting on any request, resolution, articles of impeachment or other document or communication from the first to the twenty-seventh defendants for the purposes of constituting a panel to investigate the purported allegations of misconduct against the governor and his deputy for seven days.