Court adjourns Emefiele’s case till January 18

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has adjourned till January 18, 2024, for the continuation of the trial in the alleged procurement fraud suit against a former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele was accused of using his position to confer a corrupt advantage on Sa’adatu Yaro, a staff member of the CBN, by awarding a contract for the procurement of 43 vehicles worth N1.2 billion between 2018 and 2020.

He was subsequently remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending a ruling on his bail application on November 22. Justice Hamza Muazu, however, granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N300 million.

He added that the former CBN governor must produce two sureties in like sum. The judge noted that the sureties must have certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama district in Abuja.

Emefiele has yet to meet his bail condition as he was brought to court and taken away by armed personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service.