Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s Bail Application To March 31

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on Tuesday adjourned the bail application of the former Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai to Tuesday, March 31.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that El-Rufai was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over charges bordering on conversion of public property and money laundering.

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During the court proceedings, Ukpon Akpan, counsel to El-Rufai, asked the court to grant bail to his client to allow him prepare for his defense.

The argument was rejected by the prosecution counsel who argued that the bail could interfere with the commission’s investigation.

Recall that the former governor has been in the custody of the ICPC since February 19 after he was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).