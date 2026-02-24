Court Adjourns Cyberstalking Case Against Ex-NBA Benin Chair

Justice B. Quadri of the Federal High Court Benin yesterday adjourned until April 13 the hearing of a cyberstalking charges filed against the former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch, Ede Asenoguan.

The adjournment is to enable the parties explore an out-of-court settlement in the suit instituted by the Federal Government against Asenoguan.

At the mention of the case, E. O. Afolabi (SAN), lead counsel for the nominal complainant,Francis Oloton, Chief Executive Officer of Uyi Technical Company Ltd., with the support of D. Ogbankwa and N. O. Okeke, made an oral application for an adjournment.

He informed the court that the request was to enable him to obtain proper brief from one Osarenkhoe, who has indicated interest in intervening in the matter. The police prosecutor, P. O. Odion, told the court that he had been informed by the lawyer for the nominal complainant that steps were being taken towards an amicable resolution of the dispute.