Court Adjourns Businessman N35m Fraud Case

Share

On Thursday, the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe adjourned the N35 million fraud case against businessman Ericbona Elio Ushie to December 19, 2024.

New Telegraph recalls that theEconomic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had initially arraigned Ushie on February 12, 2024, with a 13-count charge.

The charges include stealing, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretenses to the tune of N35,397,000.

The funds were allegedly misappropriated from Calibration and Non-Destructive Services Limited, with claims of securing contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

READ ALSO:

During a prior session, the court revoked Ushie’s initial bail after the EFCC presented a video in which he allegedly boasted from his home despite claims he was in custody.

Following this, Ushie faced stricter bail conditions.

At the latest hearing on October 23, 2024, defense counsel Victor Okpara, SAN, appealed for a variation of these conditions, a request the court approved.

The trial is now scheduled to continue on December 19.

Also, Ushie is expected to address the EFCC’s claims of misappropriated funds once the trial resumes.

Share

Please follow and like us: