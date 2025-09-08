Court Adjourns Badeggi FM Suit Against Niger Govt Indefinitely

Justice Mohammed Mohamed of a Minna High Court has adjourned a suit filed by Badeggi FM against the Niger State Government over alleged harassment indefinitely.

The court’s action was sequel to the failure of the parties to reach an amicable settlement of the dispute out of court. At the last hearing of the matter, Badeggi FM’s lawyer, Philip Emmanuel, told the court that negotiations for an amicable resolution had failed. “It is unfortunate that the out-of-court settlement requested in the last sitting has failed,” he said.

The case had previously been adjourned to allow both parties to report terms of settlement after submissions by the state government’s lawyer, Jacob Usman (SAN), on 25th August. Upon listening to the submissions of parties, Justice Mohammed Mohamed, who is currently sitting as a vacation judge, said the file would be returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

“The Chief Judge will either reassign the case or decide on the next line of action,” he said, adjourning the matter indefinitely. The dispute began on 1st August, 2025 when Governor Umaru Bago accused Badeggi FM of inciting the public against his administration during an APC meeting in Minna. He ordered the station’s closure and directed state security agencies to profile its owner.

The closure sparked condemnation from civil society and media groups, including Amnesty International, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists. Badeggi FM challenged the action in court, and an interim injunction was granted restraining the government and its agencies from taking adverse action against the station pending the outcome of the case.