Court Acquits Ex-Osun NMA Chairman Of Electricity Meter Theft

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has acquitted the former Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Dr. Olajumoke Tokunbo Olumide, of theft charges involving an electricity meter.

The Osun State Police Command had initially arraigned Dr. Olajumoke in 2021 on a four-count charge before Chief Magistrate Court 6, presided over by Senior Magistrate A.A. Adeyeba. He was later re-arraigned on January 17, 2022, before Magistrate Court 2, with Magistrate Muhibah A. Olatunji presiding.

The prosecution, led by Elisa Olusegun, alleged that Dr. Olajumoke stole a digital postpaid meter (No. 14313649) valued at ₦250,000, belonging to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). The meter was reportedly installed to monitor power consumption at his hospital in the Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo.

He was also accused of obstructing IBEDC’s operations by using his grey Hyundai vehicle (Plate No: RSH-205 BF, Abuja) to block the company’s operational vehicle, an act allegedly capable of causing a breach of public peace.

However, the defence counsel, Barrister Kazeem Sulaiman, described the charges as unfounded, baseless, and frivolous. He maintained that Dr. Olajumoke, a respected senior medical professional, could not have committed the alleged offences.

In her ruling, Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji dismissed all four charges for lack of merit and subsequently discharged and acquitted the defendant.