Court Acquits Ex-Gov Fayose Of Money Laundering Charges

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, of an 11-count charge of money laundering filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Aneke upheld Fayose’s no-case submission, ruling that the EFCC failed to establish a prima facie case to warrant the former governor entering a defence.

Fayose, along with his company Spotless Limited, had been re-arraigned in December 2021 on an amended charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, theft, and money laundering involving over ₦6 billion. The charges were tied to alleged illegal campaign financing during the 2014 Ekiti State gubernatorial election.

The EFCC had accused Fayose and his associate, Abiodun Agbele who is standing trial separately of receiving ₦1.219 billion on June 17, 2014, allegedly disbursed by then Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, to support Fayose’s election campaign. Other allegations included receiving $5 million in cash outside the banking system, retaining ₦300 million in a fixed deposit account, controlling funds totaling over ₦600 million believed to be proceeds of unlawful acts, acquiring property worth ₦1.47 billion in Abuja and Lagos through third parties, and failing to declare certain assets during a 2018 investigation.

The EFCC maintained that the alleged acts contravened provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended). However, Justice Aneke held that the prosecution failed to provide credible evidence directly linking Fayose to the offences. He stated that assumptions and speculation could not replace hard proof in a criminal trial.

The ruling concludes a high-profile case that has lasted nearly a decade and drawn widespread attention due to the political and financial figures involved. As of the time of filing this report, the EFCC has not indicated whether it will appeal the judgment.