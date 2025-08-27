Coups Not Answers To Civilian Failures –CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa) has warned Nigerian and other African leaders to beware of military incursion and coups, saying that the trends in the Francophone countries were worrisome .

The Director, CDD-West Africa, Dr. Dauda Garuba, in an official statement yesterday said the military coups in the Sahelian states of Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea, and normalisation of such governments by citizens was an affront to democracy.

Garuba noted that no matter how frustrated citizens across Africa feel about civilian leadership, military interventions and imposition of authoritarianism must never be given legitimacy.

According to him, African citizens should not allow military populism because everything presented by the gun-wielding opportunists was deceptive and didn’t hold a sustainable future on the continent.

Garuba said: “This moment requires clarity, courage, and coordination. CDDWest Africa urges African governments, citizens, civil society, and regional bodies not to mistake military populism for reforms.”