Coups: Let’s Deal With Disease, Not Symptoms, Atiku Tells African Leaders

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for introspection over the emergence of coups in Africa.

Atiku who was reacting to the latest coup in Gabon, after the previous one in Niger Republic, described it as worrisome.

The former Vice President noted that “The latest coup brings the number of military takeovers in Central and West Africa to eight. since 2020.

“This is worrisome. We may have to focus on dealing with the disease and not the symptoms that birth coups.”

Atiku who spoke on his verified Twitter handle, expressed worries over the trend of military takeovers in Africa.

According to him, “The coup in Gabon stands condemned. Democracy and democratic governance have come to stay as a preferred form of government.”

Gabonese soldiers took over the reins of the country on Wednesday, just three days after the president returned to office on Saturday for a third term in office.