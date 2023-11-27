Coups In Africa, Indication Of Failed Western Liberal Democracy – Obasanjo’s Progress Group

The Africa Progress Group (APG), has attributed the gale of coup d’etat in Africa to the failure of Western Liberal Democracy in the continent.

The group stated this in its communique released at the end of its high-level consultation on “Rethinking

Western Liberal Democracy for Africa”, held within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo who is the convener and chairman of the group during the opening session of the two-day event had insisted that Western Liberal Democracy as a system of government will never work in Africa because it was “forced” on the continent.

Obasanjo explained that the Western style of democracy failed in Africa because it does not take into account “our history, culture, value system and the view of the majority of the people”.

The event was attended by former Governors, Dr. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), former Minister of State for Defence, Erelu Olusola Obada, among others.

The group in a communique, signed by its Executive Director, Prof Peter Okebukola, and made available to journalists on Monday noted that the recent spate of “coup d’état in Africa estimated to be about 109 episodes in the last 40 years is indicative among several other factors, of failure of Western

liberal democracy”.

The group insisted for democracy to work in Africa, the continent must have an “enlightened/educated citizenry; good leadership; strong institutions, good middle class, and socio-culturally relevant context”.

The communique reads in part: “Participants agreed that the form of democracy for Africa, labelled Afrodemocracy, should be socio-culturally relevant to the African context and most suitable for ensuring peace, security, stability, and all-inclusive progress.

“The irreducible minimum of the contents and contexts of Afrodemocracy must include: people-centered and hinged on African history, socio-cultural ideologies, and ethical value systems; characterised by equitable distribution of resources, inclusivity, and acceptance of differences; led by transformational, selfless leaders who will be focused on delivering the dividends of democracy in terms of quality of life for its citizens; embraces the core tenets of rule of law, multiparty system, human rights, separation of powers, competition, collaboration, cooperation, checks, and balances; characterised by cultural, religious, political and economic freedom; exhibiting strong institutions with strong economic fundamentals; promotes dialogue, and accommodates diverse voices and interests.

“Beyond this minimum

chacteristics, other contents and contexts of Afrodemocracy should be customised to fit local needs and constitutions drawn to meet local and national situations should be subjected to periodic peer reviews.”