Couples Who Have Regular Sex Prone To Long Life –Expert

Share

A consultant family physician, Dr Adesida Adewumi, has said couples who engage in regular sex tend to live longer than those with less frequent sexual activity.

He said yesterday in Abuja sex has a range of health benefits, including improving lifespan, boosting the immune system, promoting better sleep, lowering blood pressure, and reducing mental and physical stress.

He explained that regular sex could also lower the risk of stroke and heart attacks, alleviate body pain and headaches, and even help prevent certain cancers.

Adewumi said:“Regular sex reduces the risk of prostate and breast cancers. For men, ejaculating 21 times a month significantly lowers the risk of prostate cancer.

“It also helps burn calories, making it a good option for those who are overweight or obese, as it acts like regular exercise when performed at least three times a week on alternate days.

Additionally, it can help lower high blood sugar levels.’’ He further emphasised that regular sex contributed to better mental health by reducing the risk of depression and anxiety.

He also noted that it enhanced brain function, leading to improved productivity and career fulfilment.

In relation to pregnancy, Adewumi explained that pregnant women who engaged in regular sex tend to experience easier labour and quicker post-delivery recovery.

He added that women who had more frequent sex during pregnancy were more likely to have smoother deliveries.

The expert said: “Sexual activity also fosters emotional well-being by increasing intimacy and love between couples. Couples who have regular sex tend to be happier, more logical, and less irritable.

“It can help reduce loneliness, make arguments less frequent, and even improve memory and cognitive function.”

He also pointed out that couples who maintain a healthy sexual relationship had stronger bonds with others, both socially and at work.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

