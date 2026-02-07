Spain has cemented its position as a global leader in travel and tourism with outstanding visitor figures, major institutional headquarters based in its capital, and an ambitious strategy aimed at balancing economic gains with long-term sustainability.

In 2025, Spain welcomed a record near-97 million foreign visitors, surpassing the previous year’s total of 94 million and continuing a post-pandemic rebound that has seen annual arrivals set new benchmarks.

The surge contributed to substantial economic impact: tourism now accounts for more than 12.6 % of Spain’s gross domestic product, generating approximately €134.7 billion (≈ $159 billion) in revenue from international travellers — up nearly 7 % year-on-year.

According to official figures, the most popular source markets for inbound travel were the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, with millions of visitors drawn to Spain’s blend of beaches, culture, culinary attractions, and historic cities.

Madrid: Capital of Global Tourism Governance

In a landmark development that underscores Spain’s growing clout in the global tourism landscape, Madrid has been chosen as the new headquarters for the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) — one of the most influential non-governmental bodies in the sector.

After a competitive bid against cities such as Dubai, Paris, Milan and Geneva, WTTC’s governing committee unanimously selected Madrid to house its global office starting in 2026, citing strategic advantages including connectivity, competitive operating conditions, and proximity to global institutions.

The move relocates WTTC’s headquarters to Spain, alongside the United Nations’ specialised tourism agency, UN Tourism, which has long been based in Madrid.

Together, these bodies position Madrid as a central hub for shaping worldwide tourism policy, sustainability strategies, and industry leadership — prompting Spanish officials to herald the city as the “world capital of tourism governance.”

Authorities and industry leaders say this clustering of global tourism institutions will not only elevate Spain’s diplomatic and economic influence but also attract additional in- vestment in travel infrastructure, data analytics, sustainability innovation, and start-ups.

Overtourism: Managing Growth Without Killing the Goose

Despite celebration over record numbers, Spain’s success has heightened concerns about overtourism — a phenomenon in which excessive visitor numbers overwhelm local infrastructure, inflate housing costs and erode quality of life for residents.

Regions like the Balearic and Canary Islands, historic city centres and coastal resorts have frequently topped lists of overtouristed destinations. Research and local reporting have documented instances in which resident populations are dwarfed by visitor counts, straining water resources, transport systems, and public services. *Culled: Eturbonews.com