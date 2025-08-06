Couple Sentenced to 22yrs Imprisonment for Drug Trafficking

Indian lady, Angolan bizman, 1 other bag 21 years jail in Kano, Enugu as NDLEA secures final forfeiture of multibillion-naira Lagos hotel, cars used for illicit drug distribution A businessman Ajah Johnson Uchenna and his wife Rosemary Uchenna were on Monday 4th August 2025 sentenced to a total of 22 and a half years imprisonment by Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court 8 in Lagos for dealing in illicit drugs.

The couple was first arrested on June 13 by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Ojo area of the state and transferred to NDLEA along with 277.5kg skunk, a strain of cannabis. While they were still being investigated in custody, credible intelligence revealed that the family business was going on in their house. This led to a raid of their home and a packing store where 231kg of same substance was recovered by NDLEA operatives on July 1.

They were subsequently arraigned in charge number FHC/L/632C/2025 at the Federal High Court Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, dealing and storage of 414.2 kilograms of cannabis sativa. Delivering his judgement on the case on August 4, Justice Dipeolu convicted Mrs. Rosemary Uchenna, on counts 1, 2, and 3 and sentenced her to 17 years in prison without an option of fine, while her husband Johnson Ajah Uchenna was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment without option of fine on count 1 and six months in jail on count 4 with an option of N1 million fine.