Couple Sentenced To 10 Years Imprisonment For N52m Fraud, Church Deregistered

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, has sentenced a couple, Harry Uyanwanne and Oluwakemi Odemuyiwa (also known as Kristein Uyanwanne), to a total of 10 years in prison for their involvement in a N52 million fraud.

Their church, Temple International Church, was also ordered to be deregistered and closed for using religious pretences to defraud individuals.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the defendants on February 25, 2020, on a seven-count charge of fraud and conspiracy.

The couple pleaded not guilty, prompting a trial during which the prosecution, led by Mr Babatunde Sonoiki, presented five witnesses.

The defence called two witnesses, but the court ultimately ruled in favour of the prosecution.

Delivering her judgment, Justice Dada found the couple guilty on six of the seven counts.

The judge sentenced Harry Uyanwanne to a total of 10 years imprisonment, while Oluwakemi Odemuyiwa received six years.

Both sentences will run concurrently. On the first count, the duo were sentenced to three years in prison, while Uyanwanne received an additional seven years for counts two to six.

Odemuyiwa, however, was sentenced to three years on these counts and acquitted on count seven.

The court also ordered the deregistration and permanent closure of Temple International Church, citing its use as a tool for fraud.

Furthermore, the convicts were directed to restitute N31 million to the complainant within 60 days.

The case stemmed from allegations that, in March 2016, the couple dishonestly converted N10 million belonging to the late Mrs Odemuyiwa Janet Adeola for their personal use.

They were also accused of fraudulently selling a property at Plot 32, Block 9, Magodo Residential Scheme 1, Ikeja Local Government, for N42 million.

The property belonged to the late Mrs Adeola, and the defendants falsely claimed to have authorization to sell it.

Justice Dada emphasized that the prosecution successfully proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The offences were found to contravene Section 1 (2) and (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006 and Sections 278 and 285 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No. 11, 2011.

