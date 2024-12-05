Couple Jailed 10 Years For N52m Fraud, Church Deregistered

Share

Justice Mojisola Dada of Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, has sentenced a couple, Harry Uyanwanne and Oluwakemi Odemuyiwa (also known as Kristein Uyanwanne), to a total of 10 years in prison for their involvement in a N52 million fraud.

Their church, Temple International Church, was also ordered to be deregistered and closed for using religious pretences to defraud individuals.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had arraigned the defendants on February 25, 2020, on a seven-count of fraud and conspiracy.

The couple pleaded not guilty, prompting a trial during which the prosecution, led by Mr Babatunde Sonoiki, presented five witnesses.

The defence called two witnesses, but the court ultimately ruled in favour of the prosecution. Delivering her judgment, Justice Dada found the couple guilty on six of the seven counts.

The judge sentenced Harry Uyanwanne to a total of 10 years imprisonment, while Oluwakemi Odemuyiwa received six years. Both sentences will run concurrently. On the first count, the duo were sentenced to three years in prison, while Uyanwanne received an additional seven years for counts two to six.

