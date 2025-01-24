Couple Escapes Death As Container Falls On Vehicle In Lagos

Share

On Thursday, a couple escaped death after a container fell on their Lexus Jeep at the Toyota bus stop on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos State.

Confirming the incident, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye said the agency received a distress call and promptly responded to the scene, leading to the rescue of the couple from the wreckage of their vehicle.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday, January 22 at about 6:35 pm after a container accidentally fell on the rear side of the couple car while in motion.

Adeseye added that both victims were joined by the trailer driver who also escaped unscathed and was taken through trauma therapy to ascertain their well-being.

The statement read, “A male adult of about 45 years old and a female adult of about 37 years old (both names withheld) were rescued from the jaw of death by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service from a vehicle accident involving their Lexus Jeep 350 with registration number EKY 251 HW and a Mack Trailer with registration number BDG 513 XW conveying two containers of 20 feet each.”

“The accident, which was a visible call on the Isolo Fire Station of the Agency at about 18:35 hours Wednesday, at the busy Toyota bus stop on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway inward Isolo, Lagos, had one of the containers accidentally fall on the rear side of the vehicle while on motion, prompting sympathisers to come to their aid before firefighters teamed up to bring them out of the accident unhurt.

