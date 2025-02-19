Couple Die During Domestic Violence In Ekiti

Share

A tragic incident unfolded in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Tuesday as a couple lost their lives following a violent altercation allegedly triggered by accusations of infidelity.

Reports indicate that the wife allegedly severed her husband’s manhood during an argument.

In retaliation, the husband attacked her with a machete, inflicting fatal injuries to her neck and head.

Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu, stated however confirmed the incident.

“It is confirmed, and an investigation has commenced to determine the actual cause of their deaths,” he said.

He further disclosed that the bodies have been deposited in the morgue, pending further investigation.

