Couple Celebrates After 19 Years Wait For Child

The Co-General Overseer of Design Jesus Glory Assembly, Lagos, Prophetess (Mrs.) Janet Humphrey Otoboh has urged Nigerians, especially couples trusting God for the fruits of the womb, to remain hopeful despite the emotional and social challenges often associated with such waiting periods.

Mrs Otoboh advised while speaking during the dedication of her twin children, following 19 years of barrenness. She testified that God is capable of doing the impossible for those who hold firmly to faith and hope. “Today is the happiest day of my life.

After 19 years of waiting, God has blessed me with double joy. I don’t even know which one to carry or hold. This is a clear reminder that no one can fully understand what God is doing or what He is capable of,” she said. She encouraged those still waiting for similar miracles not to lose hope, stressing that unwavering confidence in God remains key.

“I know many people believe God for such testimonies in their lives. They should not lose hope as long as they have faith in God,” she added.

Mrs Otoboh also recalled moments of ridicule and doubt she faced during her waiting period. “Some people mocked me and questioned my calling, but God assured me that my story would change.

Today, my home is filled with joy. I want to encourage people to keep their hope alive and trust God completely,” she said.