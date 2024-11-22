Couple Arrested For Murder Of 70-Year-Old Woman In Enugu 

Share

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested 33-year-old Ikechukwu Okoye and his 39-year-old girlfriend, Juliet Ogbodo, for the alleged abduction and murder of 70-year-old Mrs Mary Nwatu.

The suspects, both natives of Onuorie-Obuno in Akpugo, Nkanu West Local Government Area (LGA), reportedly kidnapped the victim on September 14, 2024.

The suspects killed and buried Nwatu in a shallow grave before demanding a ₦6 million ransom from her children.

READ ALSO:

Confirming the couple’s arrest, the Police spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe disclosed that Okoye, a kinsman of the victim, confessed to the crime following his arrest by the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad.

He admitted to luring Nwatu to his house, killing her, and later demanding ransom payments.

The suspects accepted ₦20,000 from the victim’s children under the pretence of allowing them to speak to her before further payments.

Ogbodo admitted knowing about the crime but claimed she remained silent out of fear.

The victim’s remains were exhumed for autopsy, and police assured that all those involved would face justice.

Share

Please follow and like us: