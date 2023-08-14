Coup: Yoruba Group Warns ECOWAS Nations Against Invading Niger

The Supreme Council of the Yoruba Self determination movement comprising the Yoruba people of the South Western States of Nigeria has totally rejected any intention or plan by Nigeria, or any West African States to wage any war against the Republic of Niger.

The Movement which included the “Yoruba populations of the Nigerian states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti, plus the Yoruba populations of Kwara and Kogi States and the Itsekiri Yoruba people of the Delta State, gave the warning in a release made available to journalists after a meeting held on Saturday August 12, 2023, in Cotonou, Benin Republic for and on behalf of the Yoruba Nation to Nigeria, to West Africa, to Africa and to the world, concerning the ongoing situation in the Republic of Niger.

The statement signed by Professor Banji Akintoye on behalf of the Yoruba Nation said: “We Yoruba Nation totally reject any intention or plan by Nigeria, by any West African state, or by any combination of West African states, to levy war against the Republic of Niger.

“We acknowledge, from all that have been manifesting on the news media since the military coup in Niger Republic, that the overwhelming majority of the people of Niger Republic are massively and fervently supportive of the change of government in their country, and we strongly urge that their wish be respected.

“We inform the world that we Yoruba and the Hausa nation whose Niger people constitute the majority of the population of Niger, are sister nations, that for countless centuries before the coming of European colonialism we Yoruba and Hausa were very closely related, that we were two large trading nation’s trading side by side in the vast territories of the West African interior, that many Hausa lived happily in Yoruba towns while many Yoruba lived happily in Hausa towns. We want the world to know now that we Yoruba do not want any harm to come to our Hausa brethren.

“Indeed, Yoruba youths are saying in all parts of Yorubaland that if Niger Republic be invaded by anybody, countless Yoruba youths would hurry to Niger Republic to join hands with the people of Niger to defend their country and to throw out the invaders.

“Therefore, we Yoruba nation strongly urge the president of Nigeria, our son President Bola Tinubu, to cancel totally any intention or plan for any invasion of Niger Republic. We urge him to see to it that the military option is completely taken off the table in the ongoing situation. We also strongly urge him to reverse any sanctions that have been embarked upon by Nigeria against Niger Republic”.