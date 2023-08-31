Coup: We May Resort To Kinetic Approach Against Military Junta If… – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has declared that all diplomatic options will be explored with the military junta in the Niger Republic before any last-resort of military intervention is considered.

This is has President Tinubu insisted that any forceful removal of a democratic government remains “wholly unacceptable,” amid the rising political crisis in Gabon.

Tinubu spoke at a meeting with the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs on Thursday at the State House in Abuja, which was presided over by His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto, the president once again issued the threat.

The president said the alternative of kinetic intervention in the Niger Republic had not been jettisoned.

“I must thank you for your several visits to Niger Republic, Your Eminence, but you will still have to go back. My fear has been confirmed in Gabon that copycats will start doing the same thing until it is stopped.

“We are neighbours with Niger Republic, and what has joined Nigerians together with their great people cannot be broken. Nobody is interested in a war. We have seen the devastation in Ukraine and Sudan.

“But, if we don’t wield the big stick, we will all suffer the consequences together,” the President warned.

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria, under General Abdulsalami Abubakar, instituted a nine-month transition programme in 1998, and it proved very successful, leading the country into a new era of democratic governance.

“The President sees no reason why such can not be replicated in Niger if Niger’s military authorities are sincere.

“Your Eminence, please don’t get tired, you will still go back there. The soldiers’ action is unacceptable.

“The earlier they make positive adjustments, the quicker we will dial back the sanctions to alleviate the sufferings we are seeing in Niger,” the President affirmed.

The President provided assurance that the ongoing reforms will liberate and reposition the economy, which will benefit the majority of the population in terms of opportunities, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

“This was in response to the suffering experienced by many Nigerians after the elimination of fuel subsidies.