Coup: Tinubu Meets Governors Sharing Boundaries With Niger

Following the expiration of the one-week deadline given to the Niger Republic coupists by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Bola Tinubu met with the Northern Governors, whose states are sharing boundary with the Niger Republic on Sunday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the deadline given to the military junta expired on Sunday, August 6, with the leader of the coupists remaining obstinate even as they have gone ahead to rally unprecedented support from the civil population who joined them in keeping vigil on the streets of Niamey and other major cities like Maradi on Saturday through Sunday.

However, President Tinubu meeting with the Governors at the State House, Abuja, according to findings was part of consultations on the situation in Niger.

The governors in attendance were Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi), and Dr Dikko Radda (Katsina).

The Northern Elites have kicked against the planned onslaught against the military junta in Niger while citing the likely consequence of such action on Nigeria.

Tinubu who doubles as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta in Niger Republic to restore democracy by returning power to Mohammed Bazoum.

This led to several sanctions, some of which resulted in the closure of borders with Niger, including an indefinite suspension of flight activities.

The president had written the leadership of the National Assembly to approve the deployment of military personnel to the troubled Niger.

The Senate however turned down the request while it asked Tinubu and other regional leaders to tread with caution in addressing the political situation.