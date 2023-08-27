Coup: Tijjaniyya Appeals To ECOWAS To Deploy Diplomatic Resolution

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has been instructed by the International Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood to utilise diplomacy in the leadership issue in the Niger Republic.

Their appeal was contained in a letter issued to Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, who also doubled as the Chairman of the West African bloc, (ECOWAS).

Sunday Telegraph reports that the letter which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday was signed by the two leaders of the Brotherhood, Prof. Mustafa Gwadabe and Prof. Abdullahi El-Okene.

The letter reads, “The crisis should be handled with caution and maturity, so as not to inflict more hardship and economic dislocation on the people of Niger and those in Nigeria around the border with Niger.

“Already, people are living in hard times and require sympathy rather than dragging them into a war.”

The Brotherhood asserts that while military involvement in Niger politics is not a desirable development, using force to reinstall the overthrown government will only produce further disorder.

Tijjaniyya added, “Indeed the economic sanctions which were imposed under the directive of ECOWAS will inflict more suffering on the ordinary people of Niger.

“These sufferings have a direct impact on the inhabitants of the border towns in Nigeria.”

The group argued that military participation in the situation would further erode democracy in the sub-region in the long run rather than strengthen it.

The Muslim group, however, said it was categorically against any military intervention in Niger Republic.

It urged Nigerians to keep up their prayers for stability and peace in Nigeria, the Niger Republic, and the surrounding area.