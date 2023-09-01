Coup Supporters Parade New Leader in Gabon

Army officers who seized power in a coup d’etat in Gabon on Wednesday have named General Brice Oligui Nguema as the Central African state’s transitional leader. Gen Nguema was earlier carried triumphantly through the streets of the capital Libreville by his troops.

The deposed President, Ali Bongo, has appeared in a video at his home, calling on his “friends all over the world” to “make noise” on his behalf. Bongo’s overthrow ended his family’s 55-year hold on power, re- ports the BBC. Army officers appeared on TV in the early hours of Wednesday to say they had taken power.

They said they had annulled the results of Saturday’s election in which Bongo was declared the winner but which the opposition said was fraudulent. The officers also said they had arrested one of Bongo’s sons for treason.

