Coup: Rwanda Military Officers Retire In Large Numbers

African governments who are determined to maintain their democratic power have started to mass retirement of military officers as a result of the coup d’etat that occurred in Gabon, Central Africa, on Wednesday.

Paul Kagame, the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Rwandan Defence Force on Wednesday, August 30 gave his approval for the retirement of 12 generals and numerous other high-ranking military personnel.

“The President has approved the retirement of 83 senior officers, 06 junior officers and 86 senior non-commissioned officers (NCOS), 678 end of contract and 160 medical discharges,” the statement from the Rwanda Defence Force said.

READ ALSO:

The approval of the retirement of the top-ranking military officer is due to the overthrow of 56 years of family control of Bongo Ali Ondimba, President of Gabon by a military coup.

The previous three years have seen military control in Gabon, Mali, Burkina Faso, and most recently Niger.

Generals James Kabarebe, Fred Ibingira, Lt. Generals. Charles Kayonga and Frank Mushyo Kamanzi are among those who were forcibly removed from the RDF.

The Maj. Gens. Martin Nzaramba, Eric Murokore, Augustin Turagara, Charles Karamba, and Albert Murasira were also given the go-ahead to retire by the president.

The retirement of three Brigadier Generals, Chris Murari, Didace Ndahiro, and Emmanuel Ndahiro, was also granted by President Kagame.