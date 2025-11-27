Coup Rocks Guinea-Bissau, Electoral Process Suspended

Military officers in Guinea-Bissau announced yesterday they were taking “total control” of the country while suspending its electoral process and closing its borders, three days after the poverty-stricken West African nation’s legislative and presidential elections.

Earlier in the day gunfire was heard near the coupprone country’s presidential palace as men in military uniform took over the main road leading to the building.

In the early afternoon, General Denis N’Canha, head of the presidential military office, told members of the press that a command “composed of all branches of the armed forces, was taking over the leadership of the country until further notice”.

He read the announcement seated at a table and surrounded by armed soldiers. Incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who had been favoured to win Sunday’s election, was inside a building behind military headquarters, “with the chief of staff and the minister of the interior.”