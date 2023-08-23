Coup: Pressure Build Up As AU Suspends Niger

…as Abdulsalami Banks On Diplomatic Matters

The military junta is under an increased pressure from the world community as a result of the suspension of the Niger Republic by the African Union (AU) due to the military coup that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum in July, 2023.

The AU had on Tuesday announced the suspension of the country while affirming it unsolicited support for ECOWAS and its initiatives to bring democracy back to the West African nation.

The Union decided to immediately suspend the Republic of Niger’s participation in all AU and its Organs and Institutions until the effective restoration of constitutional order in accordance with the relevant AU instruments, in particular the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

The AU urged all of its members to oppose this unlawful change of government and to abstain from any action that might be seen as endorsing the junta in the eyes of other nations, particularly bilateral and multilateral partners.

The AU also praised the efforts made by ECOWAS, which is led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while urging its members to completely carry out the sanctions imposed by ECOWAS.

A wave of opposition to the plan has been sparked by the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government’s threat to use force to reestablish democratic order in the Niger Republic if diplomacy fails.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), a former Nigerian leader and ECOWAS envoy, has voiced optimism in the peaceful resolution of the Niger problem and emphasised the critical importance of diplomacy.

General Abdulsalami claimed to have given ECOWAS the conditions stated by the junta headed by Abdouramane Tchiani.

He claimed that communications had started between the West African regional bloc and the Nigerian military, stressing that the channel of communication established by ECOWAS through the selection of him as an ambassador had been very successful. He expressed optimism that it will soon result in anything tangible.

“As you are aware, the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government have made me an envoy to the Niger Republic and we were there over the weekend to see the military people and discuss finding a way out of the lacuna we find ourselves in.

“I must say that our visit to Niger has been very fruitful and that it has opened an avenue to start talking and hopefully we’ll get somewhere,” he said.

Asked if there was any possibility of avoiding a military action, he said “Hopefully diplomacy will see the better of this. Nobody wants to go to war; it doesn’t pay anybody, but then again, our leaders have said if all fails – and I don’t think all will fail, we’ll get somewhere – we’ll get out of this mess.”