Coup: NYSC Speaks On Deploying Corps Members To Niger

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied rumours making the round that the service will deploy Corps Members to the Niger Republic to restore democracy in the troubled country.

Debunking the rumours in a press statement issued on Saturday, the Director of Press and Public Relations of NYSC, Eddy Megwa described the news as false.

He, however, asked the general public, particularly Corps Members, potential Corps Members, and their parents, to dismiss the report’s attribution of skit authors and content creators, which she described as bordering on criminality in its totality.

The statement reads; “The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media alleging that Corps Members would be deployed to the Niger Republic by the Federal Government to fight a war for the restoration of democracy in the country.

“Management wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in the story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator, purposed to drive traffic to his platform.

“The general public, especially Corps Members, prospective Corps Members and their parents should disregard the story which borders on criminality in its entirety.

“Content and skit makers are strongly advised to desist from spreading false information capable of subverting the peace of the nation.

“Law Enforcement Agencies will stop at nothing to bring the purveyors of the story to justice,” it added.