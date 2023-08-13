Coup: NLC Cautions ECOWAS Against Niger Invasion

Following the decision of the head of governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has warned the West Africa bloc against using military action to overthrow the military junta in the Niger Republic.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its President, Joe Ajaero, the leadership of the labour union argued that the drawbacks outweigh the rewards.

It would be recalled that on Thursday at the meeting held in Abuja, the heads of the ECOWAS member nations decided to dispatch a “standby force” to Niger in an effort to restore constitutional democracy and restore the country’s ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum.

The Nigerian President, Tinubu stated during the meeting that all possibilities, including the use of force as a last resort, were on the table.

Reacting to the development, the NLC asserted that such an action would only endanger the lives of the deposed President Bazoum and his family, bring about instability throughout the entire region, including Northern Nigeria, and lead to the loss of numerous lives.

Furthermore, given that it was impossible to foretell how a war would finish, it recommended that the governments think carefully about whether they had the financial wherewithal to wage one.

READ ALSO:

“Equally important is the unanticipated possibility of making Niger a favourable location for proxy conflicts.

“The region must prepare for more acts of terrorism or insurrection even after the conflict is done, it warned, adding that ten members fighting five might be the end of ECOWAS as we know it.

The NLC continued by stating that there was widespread suspicion that the ECOWAS leadership was attempting to extricate the nut from the fire for and on behalf of another or others, but that even though it was unable to verify the truth of these claims, ECOWAS needed to act in a way that would make its citizens and the rest of the world believe it has its own agenda.

The Congress asserted that it had reasons to believe that ECOWAS is a victim of its discriminating practices or double standards, in part because it has occasionally been accused of backing and even acclaiming coups.

“In the extant matter of Niger Republic, we equally do believe that ECOWAS did not exhaust the process of dialogue before beating war drums. The missions to Niamey were seen as an afterthought.

“One of the consequences of weaponising electricity supply to the Niger Republic is the right of proportionate responsorial action by way of the Niger Republic damming the Niger River with unimaginable effects on our ecosystem.”

“Beyond all this, the time has come for us to ask ourselves if we have the economic strength to prosecute this war. Even seasoned Generals do admit that we can often predict the beginning of wars but can seldom tell how they end.

“As we stated at the beginning of this statement, we are advocates of democracy and will do all that is necessary to promote and preserve it.

“However, what will preserve democracy in our territories will not be the threat or use of military force against sovereign nations but the observance of the core values and rules of democracy. It is up to our Presidents or political leaders to do the needful.

“It is in consideration of these that we join other organisations and respected voices in saying no to War!” The statement said.