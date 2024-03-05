Coup: Nigerian Army Won’t Truncate Tinubu’s Govt – COAS

On Tuesday, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) brushed down emerging rumours that the military had staged a coup d’état to end Nigeria’s democratic process.

Lagbaja who debunked the allegation emphasised that the Nigerian Army would continue to protect the constitution and would not, for whatever reason, suspend it, saying democracy has arrived to stay in Nigeria.

New Telegraph reports that Lagbaja’s remark followed reports which surfaced online regarding military plans to remove Tinubu in the aftermath of the nation’s economic realities.

Speaking at the Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary conference in Abuja, the COAS said it is the responsibility of elected politicians to govern the country and the military fulfils its constitutionally mandated duties.

Lagbaja said: “Permit me to seize this opportunity to reiterate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly the Nigerian Army has come to terms with the country’s choice of democracy as the preferred system of governance.

“We are therefore agents of democracy and have no desire to truncate it. The Nigerian Army will continue to defend our constitution and not suspend it for whatever reason.

“It is the duty of our elected leaders to lead while the military does its job as enshrined in our constitution. Nigerian Army personnel must therefore remain professional and be above board as they discharge their constitutional duties.”