Coup: Nigeria On Fire As Tinubu Chases Rats In Niger – HURIWA

President Bola Tinubu has been urged by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) to direct the military and police to completely eliminate armed terrorists, armed Fulani herdsmen, and kidnappers who are killing Nigerians in large numbers, and stop the diversionary gambit of preparing to send military troops to the Niger Republic to restore civilian democracy.

This was as the group asked Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief of the Arm Forces to accept full responsibility for these security lapses and the apparent underperformance of the service chiefs.

HURIWA in a statement issued by his National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko maintained that President Tinubu should also make it mandatory that, within a month, all terrorist killings of all kinds cease, or else the service chiefs including the national security adviser will be fired.

According to HURIWA, it is incomprehensible and unbelievable that Nigeria is on fire with the heightened state of insecurity from all angles, including the significant terrorist activities of Armed Islamic terrorists in the country’s North East, armed Fulani terrorist attacks across the nation with a major concentration of their deadly attacks in parts of Plateau, Southern Kaduna, and Benue State.

The armed Fulani terrorist has turned into kidnappers on most federal highways leading to major cities, adding that only an insensitive president would be concerned about the internal conflicts of other nations when his own people were being exterminated and killed like Christmas goats.

It would be recalled that in the early hours of Thursday, unidentified gunmen stormed the Heipang hamlet in the Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau State, killing no less than 17 people. HURIWA noted that this was yet another terrifying event for the community’s residents.

The rights organisation claimed that among those killed in the recent incident were young men, women, and children, noting that it had only been 48 hours since a similar attack that sparked a protest by some irate women in the Plateau State district of Mangu.