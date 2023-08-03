Coup: Nigeria Cuts Electricity To Niger

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has cut its electricity supply to the Niger Republic.

This came after the Economic Community of West African States imposed sanctions on Niger after coupists ousted the country’s President, Mohammed Bazoum.

Nigeria has been supplying power to Niger as the latter depends on Nigeria for 70 per cent of its power, buying it from the Nigerian company Mainstream, according to Nigelec, the country’s monopoly supplier.

Nigeria mainly supplies electricity to Niger from the Kainji Dam.

“Nigeria has disconnected the high-voltage line transporting electricity to Niger,” a source at Niger’s power company Nigelec told AFP.

Niger is hoping to achieve energy independence by building the Kandadji Dam on the Niger River, about 180 kilometres (110 miles) upstream of Niamey.

It is scheduled for completion in 2025, with a targeted annual capacity of 629 gigawatt-hours (Gwh).