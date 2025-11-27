Coup: Nigeria Condemns Unconstitutional Change Of Government In Guinea-Bissau

The Government of Nigeria has expressed profound dismay and deep concern over the military coup that has resulted in an unconstitutional change of government in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the Nigerian government strongly condemned the development, describing it as a dangerous setback for democratic governance in West Africa.

The statement, referenced MFA/PR/2025/108, said the military takeover undermines democratic progress, constitutional order, and stability not just in Guinea-Bissau, but across the entire ECOWAS sub-region.

“This coup d’état represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which explicitly rejects any ascension to power through unconstitutional means,” the statement read.

Nigeria reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order, the protection of detained officials, and full respect for democratic institutions.

The statement further called on the coup leaders to guarantee the safety of all election observers currently in Guinea-Bissau on official assignment.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria urges all actors involved to exercise utmost restraint, prioritize peaceful dialogue, and respect the will of the people of Guinea-Bissau as expressed through their ballots and the peaceful conclusion of the election,” it added.

Nigeria warned that the perpetrators of the coup would be held accountable for actions that risk plunging the country into chaos and reversing hard-earned democratic gains.

As a key member of ECOWAS and the African Union, Nigeria pledged to work closely with regional and international partners to ensure the swift restoration of constitutional governance in Guinea-Bissau.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the promotion of democracy, peace, and stability across the African continent,” the statement concluded.