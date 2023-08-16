Coup: NEF Calls On Tinubu To Lift Sanctions Against Niger

Following the coup in the neighbouring country, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has urged President Bola Tinubu to lift the economic sanctions against the Niger Republic.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, July 26, the democratically elected President of the country, Mohamed Bazoum was removed following the coup e’tat by the military junta.

The constitution was instantly annulled, all institutions were suspended, and the borders were closed by the leaders of the military junta.

During its second emergency meeting last Thursday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered the deployment of military forces in Niger Republic to maintain constitutional order.

The landlocked nation of Niger had been subject to economic sanctions from ECOWAS, which was led by Tinubu. Nigeria had also cut off its neighbor’s supply of energy and closed its borders.

The goal of restoring constitutional order in the Niger Republic, according to NEF convener Ango Abdullahi, is unlikely to be accomplished through the use of force, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:

Negotiations would be simpler, he claimed, if sanctions against the Niger Republic were lifted.

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) had chosen to observe events and reactions in Niger Republic since the coup d’etat in that country a few weeks ago,” Abdullahi said.

“Our decision to watch and refrain from open comments was informed by a number of reasons.

“First, we joined millions of Nigerians and Africans in rejecting in totality any attempt to overthrow the constitutional order by the Nigerien military.

“Nigerians had been encouraged by a number of visits from Nigeria to Niger Republic which suggested that the diplomatic option is open, and that Nigeria has the potential to influence developments in Niger.

“Nigeria should remove all sanctions and other measures intended to force the government and people of Niger into acquiescence.

“This will make negotiations led by Nigeria, using all assets that both countries value, easier to conduct.

“The use of force against Niger should be ruled out.

“It is unlikely to achieve the goals of restoring the constitutional order and improving the frontiers of democratic systems in West Africa. It will compound the security and humanitarian crises in the ECOWAS region.”

The NEF convener also urged Tinubu and citizens of Nigeria and the Niger Republic to thwart any efforts to sour centuries-old goodwill.

“NEF commends all leaders and persons of influence, including the Nigerian senate, who are contributing to a genuine resolution of the situation in Niger Republic,” he said.

“We urge President Tinubu to recognise this unique moment in history and conduct himself in a manner that it records his role as defining statesmanship.

“We appeal to the people of Nigeria and Niger, as well as our leaders, to resist any attempt to poison our centuries of relationship.”