Coup: Macron Applauds French Ambassador For Not Leaving Niger Despite Junta’s Ultimatum

The French President, Emmanuel Macron on Monday assured that the country will continue to support Mohamed Bazoum, the Niger Republic President who was deposed last month by coup d’etat.

President Macron who spoke in Paris said France has faced hostility in recent times owing to its policy of backing the courageous.

New Telegraph had on Saturday reported that Military junta in Niger gave French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, 48 hours to leave the country or faced the consequences.

The decision to dismiss the ambassador was a result of his failure to accept an invitation from the foreign affairs minister of Niger, according to a statement from the nation’s foreign ministry.

The statement also added that “other actions by the French government contrary to the interests of Niger” led to the ambassador’s withdrawal.

Hours after the expiration of the deadline, Macron applauded Itte for staying put.

“France and its diplomats have faced particularly difficult situations in some countries in recent months, from Sudan, where France has been exemplary, to Niger at this very moment,” the French president said. “I applaud your colleagues who are listening from their posts.” Macron added that France would not change its position on the coup. “I think our policy is the right one,” he said. “It’s based on the courage of President Bazoum, and on the commitments of our ambassador on the ground who is remaining despite all the pressure, despite all the declarations made by the illegitimate authorities. “We do not recognise those who have carried out the putsch, we support a president who has not stepped down, and besides whom we remain engaged.” France, the former colonial power in Niger, has been very vocal in the condemnation of the coup that ousted Bazoum. France’s position has been rebuffed by the junta which has accused French forces of freeing captured “terrorists” and breaching an air space ban.